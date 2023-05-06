Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.10

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1062444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.