Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SFM stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $16,683,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,150,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

