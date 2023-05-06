SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPX Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

