SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

SRG Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 25.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

