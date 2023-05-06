SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Articles

