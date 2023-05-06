Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 930.83 Average PT from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($142,443.35). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00). In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,570 shares of company stock valued at $48,711,307. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.1 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 605.20 ($7.56) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 643.93. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.99). The firm has a market cap of £17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,205.88%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.