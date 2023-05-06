Status (SNT) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $101.35 million and $1.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,278.34 or 1.00021785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02635394 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,166,180.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

