Steem Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Steem has a total market cap of $90.70 million and $3.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,863.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00289937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00543655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00405673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,374,104 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

