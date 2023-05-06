STM Group (LON:STM) Trading Down 12.5%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 111,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 30,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

STM Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.86.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

