StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.