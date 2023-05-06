StockNews.com Downgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after buying an additional 1,044,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after buying an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

