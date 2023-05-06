StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILC opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Silicom has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Silicom Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silicom by 401.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicom by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Stories

