StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Silicom Stock Performance
NASDAQ SILC opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Silicom has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.92.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
