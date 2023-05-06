StockNews.com Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.88.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 34,133 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 755.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 62,091 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 52,748 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

