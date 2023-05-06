StockNews.com Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

