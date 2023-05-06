StockNews.com Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Remark Stock Up 5.6 %

MARK opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 604,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.