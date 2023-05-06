STP Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.49 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, STP has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $90.67 million and $3.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,911.75 or 1.00089839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04700311 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,732,491.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

