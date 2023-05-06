Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $194,178.46 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $194,178.46 and approximately $17.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.89 or 1.00012736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00050785 USD and is up 38.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

