Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

