SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.