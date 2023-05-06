Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

