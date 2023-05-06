SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.10. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 53,914 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

