Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $294,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

