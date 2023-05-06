Swiss National Bank Has $210.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,524 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 74,634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $210,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $212.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

