Swiss National Bank Has $254.07 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,287 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Eaton worth $254,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

