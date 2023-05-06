Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Equinix worth $242,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $740.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

