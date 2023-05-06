Swiss National Bank Sells 161,269 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161,269 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of 3M worth $269,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMM opened at $103.35 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.