Swiss National Bank Sells 215,327 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,327 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $179,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

