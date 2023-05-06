Swiss National Bank Sells 41,573 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,573 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $198,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $371.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.46 and a 200-day moving average of $344.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

