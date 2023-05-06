Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 373,063 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of General Motors worth $189,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $33.26 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

