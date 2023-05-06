Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,008 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $235,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

