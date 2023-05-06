Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $314,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $791.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

