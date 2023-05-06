Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.29 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Tangible has a total market cap of $108.29 million and approximately $197.54 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00011603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.34716648 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $528.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.