Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

