Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.