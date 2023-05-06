Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

Target stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. 2,187,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

