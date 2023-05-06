TD Securities Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLTTF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

