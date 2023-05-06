TD Securities Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Buy

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $76.89.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

