TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 114.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

