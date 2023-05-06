Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.12

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003915 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $299.43 million and $40.88 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003800 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 266,329,888 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

