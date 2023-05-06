The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

