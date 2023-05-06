The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,504.40 ($56.28).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,800 ($59.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($59.35) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,466 ($55.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,191.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,012.03. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($38.98) and a one year high of GBX 4,549 ($56.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 69.44 ($0.87) dividend. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,192.77%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

