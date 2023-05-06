The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,061.67

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,062.25 ($13.27). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.18), with a volume of 31,977 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £449.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13,125.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.60.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,250.00%.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

