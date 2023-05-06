The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

