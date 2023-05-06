The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.