The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

