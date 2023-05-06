The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

