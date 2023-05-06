Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $294.73 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $294.73 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,126,803,216 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

