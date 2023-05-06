Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.60 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $292.98 million and $4.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,126,503,323 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.