Threshold Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $314.29 million and $80.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,652,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03198 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $13,005,140.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

