Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 344,725 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,725 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $213,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

